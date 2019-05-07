KOSPI Closes Monday Down 1.38%

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks were down on Monday as Washington's latest round of tariffs against Chinese goods began to reverberate in markets worldwide.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 29-point-03 points, or one-point-38 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-79-point-01, the lowest mark at close since January 14th.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell by 13-point-82 points, or one-point-91 percent, to close at 708-point-80.On the foreign exchange, the local currency sank to its lowest in two years and four months. The won lost ten-point-five-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-187-point-five won.