Moon Calls for Policy to Produce Practical Change

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on his aides to solely focus on the public, saying the "people are the president," and urged them to renew their vows to serve citizens.Chairing a meeting of his top aides on Monday, Moon said his administration laid the foundation for a major transition by weathering through a difficult process over the past two years.He said based on that foundation, now is the time to produce substantive, tangible changes, adding that although public officials have worked hard, their endeavors so far are just the beginning.Moon said the government must garner an assessment that policy measures have impacted people's lives and begun to improve their living conditions.To this aim, the president called on the government to better communicate with the National Assembly to secure legislative and budget support and carry out administrative affairs more proactively to deliver swift and effective policies.