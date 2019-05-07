Freed S. Korean Woman Traveled to 'Red Alert' Mali Before Being Kidnapped

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean woman who was rescued by the French military from a hostage situation in western Africa had traveled to Mali, a country Seoul advises South Koreans not to go to or to leave, before she was kidnapped.According to an official from the Foreign Ministry the woman, who is in her 40s, began traveling around the world about 18 months ago and embarked on a tour of the African continent in January of this year, traveling to Morocco, Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso.She was reportedly kidnapped along with an American woman by armed assailants while trying to cross the border to Benin on April 12th.Under South Korea's four-level travel warning system, Mali and northern Burkina Faso have been designated "red alert," meaning South Koreans are advised not to go or to leave the place, largely due to political unrest.Seoul will revise the warning system for conflict-prone regions in Africa and the Middle East as part of follow-up measures.