Labor Ministry to Hold Bus Strike Meeting Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Employment and Labor Ministry will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss countermeasures to the impending nationwide bus strike.The labor minister and provincial labor bureau chiefs are slated to attend.Noting that city buses are the main pillar of public transportation and directly relate to citizens' lives and safety, the ministry said it will do its best to mediate between bus drivers and bus companies through consultation channels.The ministry added it will closely monitor developing situations and respond accordingly, especially with regard to the bus transportation, broadcasting and educational sectors, which have a high percentage of employees who work over 52 hours a week.Earlier, unionized bus drivers voted to go on strike on Wednesday, demanding higher pay ahead of the implementation of the mandatory 52-hour workweek rule that is set to take effect in July.