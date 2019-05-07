Seoul's Envoy to China to Visit Liaoning Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung will make an three-day official visit to Liaoning Province in northeastern China from Tuesday to Thursday.On the first day, Jang will visit the South Korean Consulate General and a Lotte Group construction site in the city of Shenyang after which a meeting is scheduled with the governor of Liaoning Province Tang Yijun.They will discuss pending local issues between the two countries.On Wednesday, the envoy will attend a seminar on a global civil servant exchange training program called Korea Heart to Heart or K2H.Jang will also hold talks with Shenyang mayor Jiang Youwei and visit the city's pilot free trade zone.A source in Beijing says the Korean ambassador's first provincial tour in China since taking office is aimed at strengthening communication with local Chinese regions.Following Jang's trip to Liaoning Province, a Korea Week event is scheduled in Shenyang from May 23rd which will be jointly hosted by the Korean Consulate General and the Shenyang city government.