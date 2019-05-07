S. Korean Minister: Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Is Separate from Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Unification Minister says he agrees in principle that humanitarian aid to North Korea is a separate issue from politics concerning the regime.Minister Kim Yeon-chul expressed his views on the matter during a meeting on Monday with World Food Program(WFP) Executive Director David Beasley in Seoul.Kim said he hoped the WFP and his ministry will hold close discussions on issues regarding humanitarian assistance for the North.In response, Beasley said the UN agency will continue cooperating with the South Korean government on the matter. He pointed out that although politics and humanitarian aid should be separated, his organization will try to deal with humanitarian issues in a way that reflects the wishes of the South Korean public.In a joint survey with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) released early this month, the WFP said North Korea needs urgent international food aid, assessing that nearly 40 percent of the North's population is suffering from nutritional deficiencies.The Unification Ministry reaffirmed the need to give food to the North despite the regime's recent launches of short-range missiles, but also ensured action will be taken based on public opinion.