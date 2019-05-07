Seoul's Ambassador to Tokyo Vows to Advance Ties Beyond Past Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s new ambassador to Japan has made sure he will prevent relations between the two countries from being tied down by long-standing issues stemming from their shared past.Nam Kwan-pyo gave his assurance Monday in a meeting with journalists at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo, adding Seoul treats its relations with Tokyo seriously and holds the basic stance that bilateral ties should improve and develop.The diplomatic envoy noted that while history cannot be undone, Seoul will continuously cope with the past.Nam said he will also strive to strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries and ensured long-standing issues will be managed based on the principles of mutual respect and understanding so they do not develop into further major conflicts.