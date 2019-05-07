FSC: Asiana Airlines to go on Sale in July or Later

Photo : YONHAP News

Local financial authorities expect Asiana Airlines will be up for sale in about two or three months.In a media briefing on Monday, Lee Se-hoon, a senior official of the Financial Services Commission(FSC), said an official notice informing the launch of the country's second-largest carrier's planned sale will be made in July or later.He said preparations for due diligence are currently under way and will be followed by the drafting of a basic sales process.Earlier, the company's creditors led by the state-owned Korea Development Bank(KDB) decided to provide one-point-73 trillion won in financial assistance to help normalize the cash-strapped airline, setting a goal to sell it by the end of the year.Kumho Industrial, Asiana’s biggest shareholder, hired Credit Suisse late last month to manage the sell-off.