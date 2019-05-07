Pentagon Chief: US Strategy with N. Korea Remains Focused on Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said that his country remains focused on diplomacy to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program.In an interview with Fox News that aired on Monday, Shanahan said the diplomatic strategy with North Korea, which aims for full denuclearization, hasn't changed.He added that his job is to make sure that the military is prepared in the event diplomacy fails, stressing that there's no change to the force posture, preparation and readiness.The acting Pentagon chief made similar remarks to reporters last Thursday after North Korea's launch of short-range projectiles.