Moon, WFP Head Agree to Closely Cooperate on N. Korea Food Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and the head of the UN World Food Program(WFP) have agreed to closely cooperate on providing food aid to North Korea.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a written statement that WFP Executive Director David Beasley paid a visit to President Moon on Monday.In the meeting, Beasley briefed Moon on a recent report jointly produced by the WFP and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization on the North's food shortage.The WFP chief stressed the urgent need to provide humanitarian food aid for the people in need in North Korea, saying that the North's daily food rations are significantly low.The president agreed on the need and promised Seoul's active contribution to humanitarian aid for North Korea as well as the international community.The top office said National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong was supposed to meet the WFP chief, but that the president decided to meet him in person to receive the briefing.