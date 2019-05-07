S. Korea's New Ambassador to Tokyo Meets Top Japanese Diplomat

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s new ambassador to Tokyo met with Japan's top diplomat to discuss the relations of the two nations.Ambassador Nam Gwan-pyo, who took office last Friday, paid a visit on Monday to Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.Nam, former deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, said he feels great responsibility as he took up the post of ambassador to Tokyo when bilateral relations are facing a critical time.The new envoy pledged his best efforts to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations and promote future-oriented progress while in office.The Japanese foreign minister also expressed hope that the two nations will resolve diverse issues with the aid of the new ambassador who held an important post in President Moon Jae-in's office.