S. Korea's Export Prices Rise 0.5% in April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's export and import prices both rose from a month earlier in April due to rising oil prices and the weakening Korean won.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the export price index came to 83-point-48 in April, up half a percent from a month earlier.It marks the largest monthly gain since July of last year, when it rose two-point-five percent.The BOK attributed the on-month gain to a rise in the won-dollar exchange rate and a six-percent hike in South Korea's benchmark Dubai crude last month.In contrast, export prices of dynamic random access memory(DRAM), a key export category, plunged nine-point-nine percent last month from a month earlier, falling for the ninth consecutive month.Meanwhile, the import price index came to 88-point-91 in April, up one-point-five percent from a month earlier.