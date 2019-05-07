S. Korea's Export Prices Rise 0.5% in April

South Korea's export and import prices both rose from a month earlier in April due to rising oil prices and the weakening Korean won.
According to data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the export price index came to 83-point-48 in April, up half a percent from a month earlier.
It marks the largest monthly gain since July of last year, when it rose two-point-five percent.
The BOK attributed the on-month gain to a rise in the won-dollar exchange rate and a six-percent hike in South Korea's benchmark Dubai crude last month.
In contrast, export prices of dynamic random access memory(DRAM), a key export category, plunged nine-point-nine percent last month from a month earlier, falling for the ninth consecutive month.
Meanwhile, the import price index came to 88-point-91 in April, up one-point-five percent from a month earlier.