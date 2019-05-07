Trump Meets Lotte Chief, Praises Investment in Louisiana Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin at the White House and expressed gratitude for the firm's large investment in the United States.After their meeting on Monday, Trump tweeted that it was great to welcome Lotte Group Chairman Shin to the White House, posting a photo of himself and Shin's delegation at the Oval Office.Trump said in the tweet that the South Korean company just invested three-point-one billion dollars into Louisiana, adding it's the biggest investment in the U.S. ever from a South Korean company and created thousands more jobs for Americans.He also said that great partners like South Korea know the U.S. economy is "running stronger than ever."Lotte officially opened a chemical plant in Louisiana last week, which is expected to produce one million tons of ethylene a year. It is the second largest investment ever made in America by a single South Korean firm.