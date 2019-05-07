France to Hold Funeral for Two French Commandos Killed in Rescue Operation

Photo : YONHAP News

France will hold a funeral service for two French special forces soldiers who died rescuing four hostages, including a South Korean woman, in Burkina Faso.South Korea will send its ambassador to France Choi Jong-moon to the service on Tuesday to express gratitude for rescuing the South Korean national and convey condolences for the two fallen French soldiers.The funeral for Cedric de Pierrepont and Alain Bertoncello is set for 11 a.m. at the Hótel des Invalides in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron will preside over the service.The two French commandos died last week during a night time raid of a terrorist camp in Burkina Faso. Two French citizens, a South Korean and an American were rescued during the operation.