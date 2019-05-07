Global Stocks Tumble Due to US-China Trade War

Photo : YONHAP News

Global stock markets tumbled as the trade war between the United States and China escalated.In the New York stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday plunged two-point-38 percent to close at 25-thousand-324-point-99.The S&P 500 index lost two-point-41 percent to two-thousand-811-point-87, while the Nasdaq Composite plummeted three-point-41 percent.The Dow and S&P posted the biggest one-day drops in about four months since January 3 and the Nasdaq fell to a five-month low.In Europe, Germany's DAX index fell one-point-52 percent, while France's CAC40 shed one-point-22 percent.In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite closed down one-point-21 percent, while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite and Taiwan's benchmark TAIEX also fell more than one percent, respectively.