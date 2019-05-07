'S. Korea-Japan Summit in June Unlikely without Resolution of Forced Labor Issue'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Japanese official has hinted that a summit between South Korea and Japan may not take place in June unless Seoul takes steps to address the issue of South Korean court rulings on forced wartime labor.South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Japan in late June to attend the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, raising speculation of a possible meeting between Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on its sidelines.According to Kyodo News, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura, however, said on Monday that the Moon-Abe meeting is unlikely to take place unless South Korea responds to Tokyo's calls for discussions on the forced labor issue.Appearing on the Japanese satellite broadcaster BS-TBS, the deputy cabinet secretary called for Seoul's response to the calls.The Japanese government is refusing to accept the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling issued last October, which ordered Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.