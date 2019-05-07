Gov't Seeks Mediation Ahead of Bus Driver's Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is seeking mediation ahead of a general strike scheduled by unionized bus drivers.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will hold a meeting with representatives of 17 local governments on Tuesday afternoon to cope with a general strike by unionized bus drivers scheduled for Wednesday.Bus drivers are requesting a pay raise ahead of the implementation of a mandatory 52-hour workweek this summer as it will lead to a significant reduction in their earnings due to cuts in overtime pay.The bus industry was given a one-year grace period for the shorter workweek, which went into effect in July 2018 for companies with more than 300 employees.The transport ministry will examine local governments' mediation efforts as well as their backup plans in case the drivers walk out.The 245 unions representing bus drivers across the country that filed for strike are demanding between a five to 30 percent pay raise.The government had announced additional support plans on Monday, including financial support for bus companies and strengthening the “public interest” aspect of bus transportation.