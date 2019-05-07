Korean Neo-Confucian Academies Poised to Make UNESCO World Heritage List

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea's historical Neo-Confucian academies, or Seowon, are posed to secure a spot on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.The Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday that the International Council on Monuments and Sites(ICOMOS), an advisory group to the World Heritage Committee(WHC), recommended that a group of nine academies be added to the heritage list.ICOMOS evaluates all cultural and mixed properties nominated by countries each year. After evaluating the properties, ICOMOS presents its recommendations to the annual session of the WHC which is then responsible for the final decision regarding the listed properties. Properties that secure the ICOMOS’ recommendation for listing are usually added to the list, unless there is a crucial variable.The final decision on Seowon will come during the 43rd session of the WHC which will open in Azerbaijan on June 30th and run through July tenth.If Seowon makes the list, South Korea will have a total of 14 properties inscribed on the World Heritage List.Seowon are Neo-Confucian academies set up during the Joseon Dynasty. They were used to serve memorial rites for renowned Confucian sages and also to educate young people studying Neo-Confucianism.