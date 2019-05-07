China Retaliates to US Tariff Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

In response to the U.S.’ steep tariff hike, China decided to slap tariffs of five to 25 percent on 60-billion dollars worth of U.S. products starting from June first, raising tensions between the world's two largest economic powers.The move came just two hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a series of tweets on Monday that China should not retaliate against the U.S.’ move to raise its tariffs from ten to 25 percent on 200-billion dollars worth of Chinese goods. Trump said that China had "taken so advantage of the U.S. for so many years.”China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods are set to be enforced from midnight of June first.