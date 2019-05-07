Foreign Ministry Raises Travel Alert Level for Eastern Burkina Faso and Northern Benin

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry raised the alert level for travelers to eastern Burkina Faso and northern Benin in Africa, after a South Korean national was recently freed after being captured by a militant group.The Foreign Ministry announced Monday that the alert level for the eastern part of Burkina Faso was raised from level two to three, or red alert.Under South Korea's four-level travel warning system, red alert means people are advised not to travel there or leave.Previously, only the northern part of Burkina Faso was under the red alert.The ministry also issued red alert for Pendjari National Park and W National Park along the borders of Burkina Faso and Benin.The decision follows the rescue of a South Korean woman by the French military in Burkina Faso. The woman was held captive by an apparent Islamic militant group for nearly a month.The Foreign Ministry explained that it strengthened the alert considering the expansion of terrorist attacks and kidnappings in the region.