Pres. Moon Reiterates Need to Meet with Rival Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has again called on rival party leaders to meet for talks to discuss the provision of food aid to North Korea and other state affairs.Moon made the call during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday as the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has been resisting a meeting of the president and leaders from the five major political parties. Instead, the LKP counter-proposed a one-on-one meeting with the president.Moon also urged the prompt opening of a multi-partisan dialogue involving him and the floor leaders of the five parties, stressing that parliamentary cooperation is urgently needed amid worsening economic conditions both at home and abroad.The president hoped the two meetings will provide a breakthrough in the current deadlock in state affairs.Moon said the five parties had initially agreed to convene meetings of the standing consultative council every quarter regardless of state conditions but that such promises are not being kept.He said if the opposition camp agrees to the council meeting, rival parties would be able to discuss pending issues without limitations in topics, adding that discussions are urgently needed for the swift handling of the government’s extra budget plan.