S. Korean Military Expects Fact-Finding Panel to Confirm Shoot-to-Kill Testimony

South Korea's military expects a fact-finding panel to confirm the credibility of recent testimony that former President Chun Doo-hwan ordered the military to shoot down citizens during its crackdown on the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising.Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said on Tuesday that recent claims made by a former intelligence agent for U.S. Forces Korea require additional fact-checking and that a panel that will be launched in the future can take on the role.Although the ministry's task force in charge of preparing for the panel's launch is currently in operation, the spokesperson said the ministry will be able to actively cooperate in the fact-checking once the panel is up and running.The fact-finding panel was scheduled to be launched last September, but the launch hasn't taken place due to delays in the selection of the committee's members.On Monday, a former U.S. intelligence agent named Kim Yong-jang held a press conference in Seoul in which he said he thought Chun ordered the military to shoot to kill when necessary during a meeting in Gwangju on May 21st, 1980.