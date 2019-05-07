Seoul City Gov't to Operate Emergency Public Transit During Bus Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government will operate an emergency public transportation system to mitigate public inconvenience from a possible strike by the city's bus drivers.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday, subway operations will be extended by one hour until 2 a.m. and rush hour operations will also be extended by one hour to between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.The city government will also increase operations of intra-city shuttle buses that are not affected by the strike, and offer separate shuttle bus services between affected bus stops and nearby subway stations.An additional 13-thousand-500 taxis will be in operation, and the city government will request schools, public organizations and private businesses to delay the start of the work day by one hour in response to a prolonged strike.Seoul's unionized bus drivers, who are demanding a five-point-98-percent pay hike and an extension of their retirement age, are set to launch their strike starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday if they fail to reach a deal with management during Tuesday's arbitration.