Civic, Religious Groups Urge Resumption of N. Korea Food Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean civic and religious groups are set to push for emergency food assistance for North Korea.Three organizations came together and held a joint news conference Tuesday, announcing the resumption of urgent food aid to North Korea. They asked the government to support the shipment of related supplies and cross-border visits.The three groups are the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation, which supports inter-Korean exchanges, the Korea NGO Council for Cooperation with North Korea, which supports humanitarian aid, and the Korean Conference of Religions for Peace, which represents seven religious entities.The groups also asked for North Korea's cooperation in providing food aid regardless of the political situation and despite sanctions.In a separate public statement, the groups also argued that food aid should be carried out as part of a bigger goal to safeguard human dignity and realize peace and unification of the Korean Peninsula.They also urged the South Korean people to take part in fundraising, adding that donations will go to preparing food aid to North Korean residents.