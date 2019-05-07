S. Korea, Japan Arranging 1st Foreign Ministers' Meeting in 3 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Tokyo are known to be pushing for a bilateral foreign ministers’ meeting next week to discuss pending issues between the two countries.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol said in a regular media briefing on Tuesday that the two countries are closely coordinating on the possibility of holding a foreign ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting. That meeting is slated to be held in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.Another senior official at the ministry also expected the two ministers will be able to discuss pending issues during the meeting.Earlier, Japanese media outlets reported that talks are under way to arrange a meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.If the ministers' meeting in Paris is confirmed, it will be their first sit-down since they met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany in February.