S. Korean Woman Rescued in Burkina Faso Returns Home

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean hostage who was rescued by French troops in the West African nation of Burkina Faso has returned home.The woman in her 40s arrived at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday afternoon where she was taken by officials of a joint investigative team for questioning.The investigation is reportedly part of efforts to gather intelligence such as the details of her kidnapping that might help authorities craft better antiterrorism measures.The woman embarked on a worldwide tour 18 months ago and reached Morocco in northern Africa in January. She then traveled to Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso.On her way to Benin, she is believed to have been captured by a local militant group in Burkina Faso on April 12th together with an American woman she was traveling with, and was held captive for 28 days.French commandos rescued the Korean and the American last Thursday during an operation launched to free two French citizens also taken hostage.Two French soldiers were killed in the action.Seoul's Foreign Ministry has raised the travel alert for eastern Burkina Faso from level two to level three. A level three alert advises Korean citizens to evacuate the area. A level three advisory has also been issued for some parts of Benin.