Price of Bitcoin Rebounds to 9.4 Mln Won in S. Korea

Write: 2019-05-14 16:48:13Update: 2019-05-14 18:07:41

The price of bitcoin in South Korea is rebounding significantly. 

According to the country’s major cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, the bitcoin was being traded at nine-point-46 million as of 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, rising by more than 13 percent from Monday. 

The value of the flagship cryptocurrency, which plunged to the mid-three-million-won range in December, has risen quickly this month, surpassing eight million won last Saturday. 

The resurgence is attributed to a growing demand among local investors for alternative investment destinations amid the prolonged U.S.-China trade conflicts and recent decisions by some global companies to invest in cryptocurrency.
