Price of Bitcoin Rebounds to 9.4 Mln Won in S. Korea

The price of bitcoin in South Korea is rebounding significantly.According to the country’s major cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, the bitcoin was being traded at nine-point-46 million as of 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, rising by more than 13 percent from Monday.The value of the flagship cryptocurrency, which plunged to the mid-three-million-won range in December, has risen quickly this month, surpassing eight million won last Saturday.The resurgence is attributed to a growing demand among local investors for alternative investment destinations amid the prolonged U.S.-China trade conflicts and recent decisions by some global companies to invest in cryptocurrency.