N. Korea Criticizes US for Seizing Cargo Ship

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has called on the United States to return a North Korea cargo ship seized by the U.S. on charges of violating international sanctions.According to the Korean Central News Agency, the North’s state media entity, a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry claimed Tuesday the U.S. has illegally seized the North Korean freighter.The ministry said the latest act is a calculated move aimed at forcing Pyongyang to surrender through the U.S. maximum pressure campaign.The spokesperson said the seizure runs completely against the spirit of the June 2018 North Korea-U.S. summit in Singapore where the two sides agreed to establish new bilateral relations.Last Thursday, the U.S. impounded the North Korean cargo ship “Wise Honest” shortly after the North launched two short-range missiles into the East Sea.The 17-thousand-ton vessel was first detained by Indonesian authorities in April for illegally transporting North Korean coal. It is now in American Samoa.