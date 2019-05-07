S. Korea, FAO to Jointly Launch World Fisheries University

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Oceans and Fisheries Ministry and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) have agreed to jointly launch a pilot college degree program to teach fisheries-related knowledge and technology to those from developing countries.Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok and FAO Director General Jose Graziano da Silva signed an agreement in Seoul on Tuesday on the joint pilot operation of “World Fisheries University.”Under their joint plan, 30 students from underdeveloped countries will enroll in a master program and learn about fish farming technologies and management of aquatic resources for three semesters. The launch date and other details, including regarding processes to recruit students and faculty members, will be confirmed through discussions.The joint project is an expansion of pilot training programs offered by the South Korean government from last September 2017 through February this year. A total of 25 students from 24 developing countries earned a master degree through the ad-hoc programs while 19 others completed a leadership training course.The ministry will assess the outcomes of the joint program and plans to propose an official launch of the world fisheries university at the FAO general meeting to be held in 2021.