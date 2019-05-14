Gov't Checks Regional Countermeasures ahead of Planned Bus Drivers' Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has held a video conference with vice representatives of 17 regional governments to check on their countermeasures regarding a possible mass walkout of bus drivers from Wednesday.In Tuesday's video talks, Vice Transport Minister Kim Jeong-ryeol emphasized that under no circumstances should bus operations be suspended.Reminding them that the government promised financial assistance for bus companies on Monday, the vice minister urged the labor union and the local governments to be patient and responsible during the ongoing negotiations.He also called on the regional governments to exert all-out efforts in securing emergency transportation to minimize public inconvenience in case the strike goes ahead.Bus driver unions are threatening a nationwide strike from Wednesday unless their demands for a salary increase and shorter working hours are met. Unions in Daegu and Incheon withdrew their walkout plans earlier this week after reaching deals with the management while negotiations in other regions remain ongoing.