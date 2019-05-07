Bus Fares in Gyeonggi to Rise by up to 400 Won

Photo : YONHAP News

Bus fares in Gyeonggi Province are set to rise by up to 400 won in the coming months.Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan, Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee and Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung agreed on the bus fare hikes during a meeting on Tuesday at the National Assembly.Speaking after the meeting, the transport minister said fares of general buses running within the province will go up by 200 won while fares of buses linking Seoul and satellite cities will be hiked by 400 won.Governor Lee said the move was inevitable given the inconvenience the province’s residents would face if provincial bus services were reduced. The agreement also raises the possibility that the local bus drivers’ union will call off its plan to join a nationwide strike from Wednesday.Meanwhile, Minister Kim said bus fares in some other regions will also rise by the end of the year, including South and North Chungcheong Provinces, South Gyeongsang Province and Sejong City.