CCTV: Samsung, Huawei Wrap up Patent Disputes in China

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have reportedly terminated all their patent disputes in China, bringing to a close a three-year-long legal battle between the smartphone makers.China Central Television(CCTV) reported on Tuesday that all related legal proceedings in China were wrapped up following the two companies’ cross-license agreement in February.The state-run Chinese broadcaster added the two sides are now taking follow-up procedures.China's Huawei filed lawsuits against Samsung in U.S. and in Chinese courts in May of 2016, claiming the South Korean tech firm violated its patents related to fourth-generation communications.A U.S. court hearing on the case that was initially scheduled to begin in September was canceled after the two companies asked for the suspension following their agreement.