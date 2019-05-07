Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Seungri

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court refused to issue an arrest warrant for former Big Bang member Seungri, who faces charges of embezzlement and arranging sexual services.The Seoul Central District Court said on Tuesday there is "room for dispute" over Seungri's alleged embezzlement and that there is little concern that he could destroy evidence.The court also refused to issue an arrest warrant for Seungri's business partner Yoo In-suk, a former head of Yuri Holdings, for the same reason.The disgraced K-pop singer, along with Yoo, is alleged to have arranged sex services for Japanese investors in December 2015 in Seoul.The two are accused of embezzling 260 million won each from Burning Sun, a club in southern Seoul which is at the center of a sex and drug scandal.Seungri is also suspected of paying for prostitution services in 2015.