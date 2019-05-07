Bus Drivers in Major Cities Cancel Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized bus drivers in Seoul, Busan and many other major cities and provinces canceled a planned strike on Wednesday after reaching last-minute wage deals with their management.Bus drivers in eleven cities and provinces planned to stage an all-out strike on Wednesday, but the planned strikes were canceled.In the southeastern city of Ulsan, bus drivers and management managed to strike a deal at around 8:20 a.m. after marathon talks, avoiding a massive walkout.Labor and management at bus companies in Seoul, Busan, Incheon, Daegu, Gwangju, Changwon and South Jeolla also called off planned strikes after reaching agreements.Unionized bus drivers in Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong, Sejong and Cheongju decided to continue negotiations with management without staging a strike on Wednesday.