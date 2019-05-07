Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Job Growth Falls Below 200,000 in April

Write: 2019-05-15 09:17:04Update: 2019-05-15 11:48:23

S. Korea's Job Growth Falls Below 200,000 in April

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's job growth fell below 200-thousand in April after posting above the mark for two straight months.

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 27-point-03 million in April, up 171-thousand from a year earlier. 

Job growth had been in a slump for about a year until January when the economy added just 19-thousand jobs, but the figure jumped to above 250-thousand for the next two months. 

The employment rate reached 60-point-eight percent in April, down one tenth of a percentage point from a year earlier. 

The number of jobless people came to one-point-24 million last month, up 84-thousand from a year earlier, and the unemployment rate increased point-three percentage points to four-point-four percent. The two readings posted their largest April figures since 2000.
List

Editor's Pick