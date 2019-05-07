Menu Content

Gov't Vows Active Support to Foster Bio-Health Industry

Write: 2019-05-15 10:17:39Update: 2019-05-15 10:42:20

Photo : YONHAP News

Fiance Minister Hong Nam-ki said that the government will seek ways to foster the bio-health sector as a key pillar industry of the nation.

In a meeting with the heads of economy-related ministries in Seoul on Wednesday, the chief economic policymaker said that if the nation capitalizes on its ICT and excellent medical professionals and hospitals, it can nurture the bio-health industry as a key industry, like semiconductors. 

The minister said the government will soon produce and unveil a set of comprehensive measures that focus on research and development and deregulation.

Hong said bio-health is a promising sector that is expected to grow by an average of five-point-four percent a year and expand into a ten-trillion dollar global market by 2022.
