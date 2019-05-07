Elderly Taxi Driver Dies after Self-immolation

Photo : YONHAP News

A taxi driver in his 70s died near Seoul Plaza after setting himself on fire.The Seoul Namdaemun Police Station said it received a report that a 77-year-old man, identified only his surname Ahn, set himself ablaze at around 3:17 a.m. on Wednesday after driving his cab near the plaza.Firefighters dispatched to the scene put out the flames in about thirty minutes. Ahn, who suffered serious injuries, was transported to a hospital but did not survive.Police are trying to determine the cause of Ahn’s self-immolation. They believe the elderly driver took his own life as a form of protest against new carpool services, citing various stickers expressing such views found inside his cab.