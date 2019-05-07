Gov't to Tackle Problems Involving Mentally Ill Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is stepping up efforts to deal with patients suffering from serious mental conditions.The Health and Welfare Ministry announced on Wednesday it will set up 24-hour emergency response teams across the nation to deal with problems involving such patients.Only five metropolitan cities and provinces currently operate 24-hour response teams, but the government plans to expand that to all 17 metropolitan cities and provinces by next year.It will also hire more specialized personnel to handle psychological care.The government initially planned to recruit 785 additional personnel until 2022, but decided to advance the schedule by a year.The move comes after a recent string of murders committed by schizophrenic patients.