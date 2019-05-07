Rep. Oh Shin-hwan Elected New Minor Party Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Two-term lawmaker Oh Shin-hwan has been elected the new floor leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.During a general meeting on Wednesday, Oh, a member of the former Bareun Party, beat fellow two-term lawmaker and member of the former People's Party Kim Song-sik by a majority in a poll by party representatives.Oh will replace Rep. Kim Kwan-young, who announced he would step down before his term ends in late June amid prolonged internal strife exacerbated by the ruling and minor parties' recent move to place key reform bills on the fast-track.The Bareunmirae Party was launched in February 2018 through a merger of the center-right Bareun Party and the left-leaning People's Party.Speaking after his election win, Oh vowed to do everything he could to achieve harmony and revamp the party, so that his party can make its voice heard amid an ongoing standoff between the two major parties.Oh also said a party leadership change would be the first step in the reform process, indicating there will be accelerated efforts to replace the current leadership led by Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu.