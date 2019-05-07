Chief Prosecutor to Hold News Conference on Reform Bill Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il says he will soon reveal his official position on a reform bill aimed at adjusting the investigative authorities of police and the prosecution.Moon announced he will hold a news conference on Thursday and go over in detail key parts of the bill, including stripping the prosecution of its command over police investigations and allowing the police to close cases on its own.The prosecutor-general is also likely to share his opinions about an e-mail Justice Minister Park Sang-ki sent to prosecutors promising to improve the bill, which was one of the reform bills that were recently fast-tracked.Earlier this month, Moon was overseas on business but returned home early after causing a stir with remarks he made in opposition of the reform bill that aims to empower police. He said there cannot be any gaps in the protection of the public's basic rights under any circumstances and stressed there should not be any confusion in the execution of investigative rights by law enforcement authorities.