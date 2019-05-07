Bus Unions Call Off Strike After Reaching Wage Deals

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Unionized bus drivers in Seoul and other major regions in South Korea called off a planned strike on Wednesday, after reaching last-minute wage deals with their management. However, concerns remain over the government's 52-hour workweek system, which is at the core of the latest social discord.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Last-ditch marathon negotiations that extended into early Wednesday resulted in an agreement between Seoul's unionized drivers and their management to raise wages by three-point-six percent, extend the retirement age by two years and expand tuition and welfare support by five years.Labor and management in seven other regions, including Busan, Ulsan, Daegu, Incheon and Gwangju, also struck similar deals while five others deferred a decision.In Gyeonggi Province, labor representatives agreed to postpone the strike and extend the wage agreement deadline until May 29th.The extension followed the central and Gyeonggi provincial governments' announcement on Tuesday to raise bus fares by up to 400 won starting in September.Although a major public transportation disaster has been avoided, the core issue regarding the unions' wage hike demands remains unresolved.In their overwhelming support for a strike, unionized drivers demanded manpower increases and compensation for an anticipated income reduction ahead of the government-led 52-hour mandatory workweek that will take effect for the bus industry in July.The bus companies, for their part, have asked local and central governments for fare increases and direct financial support, saying they cannot afford the increased labor costs under the shortened workweek system.Insisting that the unions' demands are not directly linked to the shortened workweek, the central government has vowed to extend the semi-public bus management system that is currently in effect in Seoul and six other regions, advising local governments to raise bus fares.Under the semi-public system, bus companies are in charge of operations while local governments cover their losses in a bid to enhance the public service of the bus industry.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.