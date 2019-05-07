Seoul to Provide $500,000 in Aid to Fight Ebola in Congo

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul plans to provide 500-thousand dollars in aid to fight the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo through the World Health Organization(WHO).The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that South Korea has taken part in global efforts to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and that it will continue such efforts.According to the WHO, the latest Ebola outbreak in the central African state last August has since claimed some 700 lives, about 30 percent of whom were children and adolescents.