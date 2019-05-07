Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.53%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained ten-point-94 points, or point-53 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-92-point-78.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding 19-point-44 points, or two-point-74 percent, to close at 729-point-60.



It's the biggest gain at close for the secondary bourse since February 28th, and comes on the heels of encouraging trade comments made by Washington.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-eight-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-188-point-six won.