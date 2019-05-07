Online Threat Against Incheon Airport Under Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation into an online threat to release poisonous gas in Incheon International Airport.According to airport security officials on Wednesday, the English message was posted the previous day on the airport's Web site page designed to gather public comments and complaints.The message, which has since been deleted, also demanded that an undisclosed amount of cryptocurrency be transferred to a certain bank account by next Monday.Authorities are tracing the IP address of the message to identify who posted the threat.