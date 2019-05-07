S. Korea's First Heat Wave Advisory This Year Issued for Gwangju

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has already issued this year’s first heat wave advisory.The Gwangju branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration issued the advisory for the southwestern city at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.A heat wave advisory is issued when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius for two straight days or longer.According to unofficial records measured by an automatic weather station, the mercury in Pungam-dong in western Gwangju surged to 33-point-one degrees Celsius in the day.It's the earliest ever time for the first heat wave advisory to be issued in any part of the country since the advisory issuance system was put in place in 2008.The previous record was on May 19th of 2016 when an advisory was issued for the northeastern regions of Gyeonggi Province and Daegu and some parts of Gyeongsang Province.