Newly-elected Floor Leader Aims to Replace Bareunmirae Chairman

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Lawmakers at the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party has chosen conservative two-term Oh Shin-hwan as their new floor leader. Oh last month was controversially removed from his parliamentary committee as he was trying to exercise his casting vote against fast-tracking a few reform bills. Oh's election is expected to change the parliamentary political landscape.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Nat sound: Bareunmirae Party floor leader election (May 15)]Two-term lawmaker Oh Shin-hwan has been elected the new floor leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.[Sound bite: Rep. Oh Shin-hwan - Bareunmirae Party (Korean)]"I will find a new role for the Bareunmirae Party, which shall take the lead in parliament as an opposition party with alternative [solutions]."The minor opposition party currently holds a casting vote in the divided parliament between the main opposition and the ruling party-led coalition with minor parties.During recent parliamentary confrontations over the fast-tracking of a few controversial reform bills last month, Rep. Oh was going to exercise his tie-breaking vote against the move at the special judiciary reform committee.He was, however, removed from the committee against his will while his party pushed ahead to fast-track the bills.Oh will replace Rep. Kim Kwan-young, who announced he would step down amid prolonged internal strife exacerbated by the unsightly fast-track designations.Rep. Oh started his career with the current main opposition camp, which he left to join the splinter Bareun Party. The center-right Bareun Party later joined hands with the left-of-center People's Party to form the Bareunmirae Party. In Wednesday's election, Oh defeated fellow two-term lawmaker Kim Song-sik who joined Bareunmirae from the People's Party.Speaking after his election win, Oh vowed to do everything in his power to achieve harmony and revamp his party in order to make their voices heard amid the ongoing standoff between the two major parties.The new floor leader also said that changing the party's current leadership, held by Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu from the left-leaning faction, is the first step of the reform process.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.