Pres. Official: Analysis of N. Korean Launches Still Under Way

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have yet to conclude their analysis on North Korea’s recent launches of projectiles presumed to be short-range missiles.In a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, a top official from South Korea's presidential official said related analysis was still under way.Last Sunday, a military official revealed the two allies were conducting joint assessment and analysis of the North’s launches.The presidential official declined to comment on media speculation that North Korea may launch a submarine-launched ballistic missile in the near future, saying the government has no concrete knowledge of the matter yet.When asked about a possible visit to South Korea by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, the official said the two sides are continuing discussions over related matters, including whether and when he will visit.