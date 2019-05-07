Rival Parties Split Quarterly State Subsidies Worth over 10 Bln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

Seven ruling and opposition parties have split quarterly state subsidies worth ten-point-eight billion won.According to the National Election Commission on Wednesday, the second quarter subsidy was doled out in the day, with the largest amount going to the ruling Democratic Party at just over three-point-413 billion won.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party received the second largest portion of three-point-406 million won while the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party received two-point-46 billion won.Under rules, the amount of subsidy given to each party is determined based on whether it constitutes a parliamentary negotiating group with at least 20 lawmakers, the number of parliamentary seats it occupies and the number of votes earned during the last general elections.