S. Korea Considers Joining Hands with N. Korea to Manage Shared Rivers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae believes forming an inter-Korean expert committee to help manage rivers straddling the two Koreas is worth considering.The minister floated the idea while speaking at the inaugural UNESCO International Water Conference in Paris on Wednesday.Cho pointed out that the two Koreas share the Imjin and North Han rivers and explained the use of the waterways by the North is having an impact on the South.He said it is necessary for both sides to explore measures to cooperate on the management of the two rivers through various diplomatic channels based on principles of mutual interest and respect, adding it could create joint benefits as well.He also emphasized inter-Korean cooperation on the issue may be further enhanced through participation by experts from other parts of Northeast Asia or through mediation by international organizations like UNESCO.