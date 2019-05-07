Seoul Taxi Drivers Rally against 'Tada' Ride-Sharing Service

Photo : YONHAP News

A union of self-employed tax drivers in Seoul has called for the suspension of ride-sharing services operated by a local start-up.Members of the Seoul Private Taxi Association on Wednesday held a rally against VCNC’s “Tada” ride-hailing service at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, arguing it is illegal to provide paid passenger services using rental cars.The taxi drivers accused the presidential office and the National Assembly of lacking principles and responsibility over the matter and urged them to immediately stop offering what they claimed were "privileges" to certain companies.During the rally, the cabbies mourned the death of a taxi driver who set himself on fire earlier in the day near Seoul City Hall in protest of Tada services. After the self-immolation, the driver, only identified by his surname Ahn, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.